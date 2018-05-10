MOTHER'S DAY

Mother's Day 2018 study: 40 percent of moms fake reactions to gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms who say "thank you," "Aww," and "I love it" might be faking it, according to a new study of 2,000 adult Americans. (Shutterstock)

If your mom's reaction to your Mother's Day gift doesn't feel genuine, your hunch might be right. A new study found that 40 percent of moms fake it.

The study, which was commissioned by Groupon, last month asked 2,000 adult Americans a variety of questions about mom's big day, including what mom really wants and her most likely reaction if her gift is not what she was hoping for.

Here are the five most common reactions when mom is faking it, according to the study:

5. "I really needed one of these"
4. "Wow, this is great"
3. "I love it"
2."Aww!"

1. "Thank you"

The average person spends $75 on the holiday, the study found, but mom might be satisfied with something worth less than that. Here are the top five things mom really wants, according to the study:

5. A card
4. A family trip
3. A homemade item

2. Brunch
1. Something with a sentimental meaning

The study also asked about sibling rivalry. Two-thirds of respondents said they check what their brothers and sisters are planning to get, and more than half of those with a sibling will try to one-up them and get a better gift. The middle child might try the hardest, as the study found they spend the most money on presents.

OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Groupon to help the coupon site promote its Mother's Day offerings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's dayshoppinggift ideasstudygroupon
Related
What moms really want for Mother's Day
MOTHER'S DAY
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Hoodline: Mother's Day celebration ideas in Bay Area
More mother's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News