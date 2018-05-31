New Richmond district private school accepting applications

This fall, a new, private pre-K and elementary school opens in the Richmond at 645 14th Ave., formerly the Lisa Kampner Hebrew Academy.
The incoming Stratford School has locations in Northern and Southern California, including two other campuses in San Francisco: a middle school in Alemany that's also slated to open this fall, and a pre-K-through-8th grade campus in Ingleside that's been open since 2010.
The school was founded in Danville in 1999, and offers traditional curricula, along with before- and after-school programs.
After an extended closure for renovations and improvements to the building, including "a spacious indoor gym and multi-purpose room, as well as new play areas and fully renovated classrooms," Stratford's 14th Avenue campus will open in time for the 2018-2019 school year, which begins August 27th.
The building is currently open for tours, and the school is accepting admission applications. Tuition for the school's elementary program currently runs at $23,020.
