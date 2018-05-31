FAMILY & PARENTING

New Richmond district private school accepting applications

A rendering of the school as it will appear after reopening. | Image via Stratford School

By Hoodline
This fall, a new, private pre-K and elementary school opens in the Richmond at 645 14th Ave., formerly the Lisa Kampner Hebrew Academy.

The incoming Stratford School has locations in Northern and Southern California, including two other campuses in San Francisco: a middle school in Alemany that's also slated to open this fall, and a pre-K-through-8th grade campus in Ingleside that's been open since 2010.

The school was founded in Danville in 1999, and offers traditional curricula, along with before- and after-school programs.

After an extended closure for renovations and improvements to the building, including "a spacious indoor gym and multi-purpose room, as well as new play areas and fully renovated classrooms," Stratford's 14th Avenue campus will open in time for the 2018-2019 school year, which begins August 27th.

The building is currently open for tours, and the school is accepting admission applications. Tuition for the school's elementary program currently runs at $23,020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineSan Francisco
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News