San Francisco hospital celebrates royal birth by crowning newborn babies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Babies born in San Francisco might enjoy hearing years from now why they wore crowns after entering this world. California Pacific Medical Center "crowned" newborns to celebrate the birth of a son to England's Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Some of the babies at the hospital on Van Ness Avenue now share a birthday with the first child of Prince Harry and his wife, retired American actress Meghan Markle.The boy is the Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and the fourth grandchild for Prince Charles of Wales and his late wife, Princess Diana.Harry and Meghan's unnamed son is not the first, famous baby to emerge from the union of a British father and an American mother. Iconic, British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill also had parents from opposite sides of the Atlantic.