Meteorologist gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV

EMBED >More News Videos Leslie Lopez shares the outpouring of support she's received from viewers after the very real moment: "I've been getting comments, 'Just more baby in weather, please!'"

This is a wonderful compliment from from someone who is on the Mt. Rushmore of broadcasting. It means a lot and made my year. It also means a lot to my “babysitting” husband who was on the hot seat until your tweet came through 😂 @DanRather https://t.co/DYY1ZOTEn1 — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) January 28, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Here's why ABC 7 Chicago anchor Tanja Babich chose to wear glasses this week.

EMBED >More News Videos Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES -- Baby on the move! We're all making do with working from home, but sometimes there are certain things we can't control. Leslie Lopez, a meteorologist at our sister station KABC-TV, had a surprise visitor during her morning weather forecast, making for one adorable news blooper.In the video above, you can see her 10-month-old son, Nolan, crawling onto her leg live on air as Lopez is in the middle of her forecast. She laughs it off like a pro and scoops up baby Nolan for a little on-camera time. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control."The video has gotten attention from celebrities including retweets from Elizabeth Banks and Dan Rather who commented, "Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos."