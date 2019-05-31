Family & Parenting

Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot

PONTOTOC, Miss. -- Amy and Randy English's last child at home is about to leave the nest and they couldn't be happier about it.

Their daughter, Haley Jones, is a photographer and staged a hilarious photo shoot with her parents celebrating their new 'empty nester' status, according to Storyful.

Jones is the last of three children to leave the family home in Pontotoc, Mississippi.

"Most parents are a little sad when they hit the 'empty nest' phase of life," Jones wrote on Facebook, "However, my parents seem thrilled."

The couple's dogs even make an appearance in one of the photos, alongside a sign that reads: "Our favorite kids."
