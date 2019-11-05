halloween

Parents trick kids again in 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' 2019

For the ninth time, Jimmy Kimmel once again asked parents to trick their kids into thinking they ate all of the Halloween candy.

Kimmel joked that the disappointed kids from the first time 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' prank have now blossomed into fully-grown, disappointed adults.



The reactions in the latest "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" video range from children being upset with their parents - "I'm going to call the police" - to others putting things in perspective - "I love you more than candy."

One boy even had advice for his hungry mother: "You got to eat some vegetables."

Watch the video below to see all of the kids' reactions. And for viewer discretion purposes, one particular child's reaction may or may not have included an expletive - though Kimmel claims the boy said "chocolate."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfunny videoparentingchildrenhalloweenprankbuzzworthyyoutubetrendingjimmy kimmelwatercooleru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Milpitas teacher shows up to class in blackface
Mother dies after Long Beach crash that killed son, husband
Halloween ends with a boom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
SF father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Show More
Election 2019: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
All evacuation warnings lifted, containment grows to 80 percent for Kincade Fire
'Sonoma Pride' beer returning
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
Fremont agencies call community meeting to address power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News