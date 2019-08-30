PB4WEGO: New Hampshire mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- A New Hampshire mom loves her vanity license plate...
But the state's DMV did not.
They told her that she had to turn it in because the letters read: PB4WEGO.
The mom pushed back because she's had the plate for 15 years.
The DMV's issue? The plate references a bodily function.
The dispute reached the highest levels of New Hampshire's government.
It was finally resolved when the governor stepped in and told the DMV to let the mom keep her plate.
