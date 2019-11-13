Family & Parenting

Daddy-daughter dance gets attention of Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner

An adorable daddy-daughter dance is melting hearts.

The little dancers from Philadelphia had some fun teaching their dads a few moves.

E'Chappe Dance Arts in the East Falls section of the city offers the ballet and yoga class for young dancers and their fathers or father figures.



A video posted online on Saturday has been shared thousands of times, including by actresses Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner.

"There are some amazing papas out there!!!! AMAZING FATHERS!!!!" Bell wrote on Instagram.

"Dads are the best. #TutuTuesday on a Monday." Garner said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiaentertainmentdancingfamily
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Marin County woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Remains of a Korean War veteran returned to the Bay Area
CPUC to vote on whether to investigate PG&E for outages
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Dreamforce traffic, Kaepernick to work out for NFL
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Underwood on 'CMAs' celebrating women in country music
Stanford approves Chanel Miller plaque following years of protests
More TOP STORIES News