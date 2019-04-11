Family & Parenting

Prince Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival plans private

LONDON -- Prince Harry and his heavily pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private.

Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday that Harry and Meghan "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in late April or early May.Few details have been announced.

They say they are grateful for the goodwill messages they have received from around the world.

The couple, who wed in May at Windsor Castle, recently moved from central London to a more secluded house near their wedding venue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyprince harryroyal familymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News