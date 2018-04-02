FAMILY & PARENTING

Ronald McDonald House at Stanford opens first family-centered Makerspace

Tech and community leaders joined Ronald McDonald House staff and supporters at Stanford to celebrate the introduction of the first family-centered Makerspace. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Silicon Valley tech and community leaders joined Ronald McDonald House at Stanford to celebrate the introduction of the first family-centered Makerspace at its Palo Alto campus.

The program offers families of critically ill children opportunities to design and create functional keepsakes and practical inventions to support their treatment experiences and promote healing.

"By exploring the opportunities the space provides, families can discover new ways to support their own healing during stays at the House," said Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area CEO Annette Eros.

The interactive activity hub includes an Ultimaker 3D printer, magnetic circuits, a sound-enabled Nanoleaf light installation and customized workspace to help families carry their ideas from concept through creation.

