North Carolina fire department expecting 7 babies in one week

SALISBURY, N.C. -- The week of March 24 is expected to be a busy week for the Salisbury Fire Department, but it's not for the reason one would think.The crew is expecting seven new recruits in one week! That's right, seven firefighters' wives are pregnant and due the week of March 24.In addition, other members of the same fire department are expecting babies this year in April, May, June, August, and September -- oh, baby!Brianna Mitschele, of Flashpoint Photography, said she saw the pregnancy announcements popping up on Facebook and wanted to photograph it."I heard about all of my friends expecting and then the number of ladies expecting kept rising so I asked about doing a shoot," she said. "All seven of the ladies were so excited and I was so happy to be able to capture such a memorable time in the department's history. Seven new recruits making nine new babies in just one year time."Not only were the firefighters new to the station, Mitschele said six of the women are first-time moms."(I'm) so happy to all be together going through this special life-changing moment together. All of the ladies are expecting their first child except one, she is expecting her second."The photoshoot was made a little more special thanks to Mitschele.She created personalized onesies for each baby, which were detailed with their daddy's station number.