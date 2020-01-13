Family & Parenting

Snow brought to 2-year-old who is too ill to take family's winter vacation

GILBERT, AZ -- First responders created a winter wonderland for a young girl who loves the snow but is too sick to enjoy it.

Quinn Walker is 2 years old. Every year her family visits the mountains for a little taste of winter.

However, this year she was too sick to make the trip. Her doctors said Walker has a heart condition that makes it too risky to travel to the mountains.

When firefighters at Walker's local fire department heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The fire department dumped five tons of snow on her family's driveway. There, she and her siblings were able to build snowmen, go sledding and even throw a few snow balls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonasnowwinterwinter wonderland
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020: List of nominees
Police searching for arsonist in Santa Rosa
Oakland man shot during robbery of his laptop
PG&E wildfire victims could be forced to pay FEMA bill
Napa school district considers selling 2 schools for nearly $10M
49ers will host Packers in NFC Championship
NFC Championship Game ticket prices at Levi's Stadium
Show More
Jonas Valanciunas leads Grizzlies over Warriors, 122-120
Legendary doorman retiring from Sir Francis Drake Hotel in SF
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills
Man killed by Muni train in SF's Visitacion Valley
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News