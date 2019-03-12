Family & Parenting

SoCal woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland

EMBED <>More Videos

Two long lost sisters met for the first time thanks to 23andMe and Facebook, and they invited ABC7 along for the emotional reunion at Disneyland.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Two sisters who were adopted met for the first time thanks to 23andMe and Facebook, and they invited ABC7 in Los Angeles along for the emotional reunion in front of Disneyland over the weekend.

We first met Emily Cahill a few years ago when she started looking for her younger sister. The two found each other in January, after Christina Beach took a 23andMe DNA test.

"She contacted my second cousin, who ended up popping up on it and so she contacted him, he told her to get in contact with me and so she did," Cahill said.

EMBED More News Videos

A Diamond Bar woman and her long lost sister in Florida finally found each other with the help of 23andMe. Now they're planning to finally meet.



They wanted to meet at Disneyland because it's known as the happiest place on Earth -- and Emily used to work there.

Both biological parents passed away before either sister had the chance to connect with them.

Emily has already met a brother and several other siblings.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouthern californiaanaheimsearchreuniondisneylanddnaadoption
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police announce arrest in connection with the murder of a SJ mother
EXCLUSIVE: Family of brutally beaten 89-year-old great-grandmother to be recognized
Maine man arrested in Mountain View for threatening Google
Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
Bay Area weather to hit 70s this weekend
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Costco accused of missing 6 scheduled deliveries
Show More
Top Intel executive says flying cars are 5 years away
Suspect who intended to 'kill a police officer' arrested at Oakland Airport
NASA Ames working on new missions to the Moon and beyond
Reggie Knows Sports: Who is Antonio Brown?
Sources: LT Brown to leave Pats for Raiders
More TOP STORIES News