FAMILY & PARENTING

Sprouts Cooking Club gets kids in the kitchen

Photos: Sprouts Cooking Club

By Hoodline
A nonprofit based in West Oakland is teaching children the importance of healthy eating by offering training with professional chefs.

Sprouts Cooking Club offers three programs: after-school cooking classes at Bay Area public schools, in-restaurant cooking classes and camps for children age 7 to 12, and a 6-month vocational chef-in-training program for youth age 16 to 24.

"We strive to teach children hands-on that healthy, nutritional eating is fun by involving them in the entire process, from planting the seed, to harvesting, to cooking with real chefs, to cleaning, to eating a delicious meal," said founder Karen Rogers via email.


She said the nonprofit's educational programs are experiences "with real chefs in real restaurants using real ingredients."

Since its founding in 2012, nearly a thousand kids have come through its kitchens, including more than a hundred on scholarship. Via a partnership with Whole Foods, the grocery chain donates produce and space in its commercial kitchens, which reduces operating costs and tuition.

Sprouts also budgets ten percent of all revenue towards gifting free and reduced classes to those unable to pay.

Though the organization has its office and kitchen at 3206 Hannah St. in West Oakland, Sprouts formerly worked out of the same downtown space as Girls Inc. of Alameda.

The connections between the two organizations remain strong. "For every class or camp we run, we reserve a full ride scholarship for an Oakland-based girl coming from Girls Inc.," said Rogers.

Sponsorships from Oaklandish and Teecom gave boosts to the organization after its move to Hannah Street, enabling it to expand the number of kids served.

Sprouts actively recruits from reintegration program Beyond Emancipation and internship-focused schools like MetWest High for its chef-in-training program, which provides underserved youth with professional in-kitchen experience working alongside chefs at restaurants like Chop Bar, Burma Superstar, Bakesale Betty, and Forge.

An endorsement from Alice Waters, founder of Chez Panisse and the doyenne of the local food movement, helped Sprouts gain national attention. Sprouts has since expanded to offer programs in San Francisco, New York, and Paris.

"Every project and every program shares a common objective," wrote Rogers. "We are showing our youth, hands-on, what real food is about. We are empowering them to lead healthier lives."

Sprouts Cooking Club is located at 3206 Hannah Street, with school and restaurant partners throughout Oakland and the Bay Area. Registration is now open for spring and summer cooking camps, as well as for the chef-in-training program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineOakland
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News