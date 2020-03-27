Family & Parenting

Bay Area neighbors put teddy bears in their homes' windows to entertained kids amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- Kids, how many teddy bears can you find? Bay Area neighbors are coming together to entertain kids, stuck at home and practicing social distancing, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many families are placing teddy bears in the windows of their homes to cheer up children who are walking the neighborhood without their friends.

A South Bay man even started a Nextdoor group in San Jose, near Milpitas, calling on other neighbors to do the same and help create a teddy bear scavenger hunt for kids.

"Just happy to see the kids smiling...they need the distraction," he told ABC7 News. "Thought it would put a smile on kids faces in the midst of what is going on. The smiles I got today while looking out my kitchen window when the kids saw the stuffed toy in my window not only put a smile on their faces but parents too."
