Social Security Administration releases list of 2018's top baby names

Archie doesn't make the Top 10 boys' names in U.S., but don't count it out in the future.

Social Security released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names. It's the second year in a row for Liam, the fifth for Emma.

Of course, the United Kingdom's newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was only born Monday. But Social Security says his mom - Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex - seems to have already influenced U.S. parents.

Meghan was the fastest rising girl's name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain's Prince Harry last year.

The entire list of baby names can be viewed on Social Security's website.
