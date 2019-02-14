FAMILY & PARENTING

Quick Valentine's Day craft idea from Sophie's World: How to create a candy heart necklace

A fun and easy project you can do for someone you love!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Looking for a cute and easy Valentine's Day projects to do with your kids? Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World has a great idea for us.

Sophie is a long-time Bay Area entertainer, party planner and arts and crafts expert who's turned her passion for DYI into a popular blog and Youtube Channel.

You've seen her leading art projects and games at local libraries, charity events and parties. Here Sophie shares with ABC7 News how to make a Valentine's Candy Necklace. It's fun and easy and great gifts for your classmates, mom, dad, grandparents or valentine!

Here's what you need:
Flat-backed candies (preferably heart shaped)
Thin silk cord, yarn, or elastic beading string
Scissors
Glue dots
Beads (optional)

Watch how to do it all in the video above!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
