SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Looking for a cute and easy Valentine's Day projects to do with your kids? Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World has a great idea for us.
Sophie is a long-time Bay Area entertainer, party planner and arts and crafts expert who's turned her passion for DYI into a popular blog and Youtube Channel.
You've seen her leading art projects and games at local libraries, charity events and parties. Here Sophie shares with ABC7 News how to make a Valentine's Candy Necklace. It's fun and easy and great gifts for your classmates, mom, dad, grandparents or valentine!
Here's what you need:
Flat-backed candies (preferably heart shaped)
Thin silk cord, yarn, or elastic beading string
Scissors
Glue dots
Beads (optional)
Watch how to do it all in the video above!
