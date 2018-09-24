FEEL GOOD

VIDEO: 2 Arizona toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck

Two Arizona toddlers sit every week in excitement to watch a garbage truck pickup their trash.

TUSCON, Arizona --
Two toddlers in Arizona become ecstatic each week for an event you wouldn't expect -- trash pickup day!

James and Caleb, from Tuscon, take chairs and sit on their driveway to watch in awe while a garbage truck grabs their trash cans.

Their parents, who shared the video online, said the kids simply love garbage trucks.

They say sometimes the drivers even stay longer for the boys' enjoyment.

Social media praised the sanitation men for taking the time to entertain their two little fans.

