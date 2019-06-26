Family & Parenting

Orlando police officer goes viral after pulling over his own daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. (KGO) -- An Orlando, Florida police officer is getting a lot of attention, after pulling over his own daughter!

Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road.

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

He asked for Talynn's license, registration and proof of insurance. Talyn laughed at Officer Kipp and was let go with just a warning.

The Orlando police department shared the video on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridafunny videochildrenviral videobabybabiespoliceviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News