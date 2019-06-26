Orlando police officer goes viral after pulling over his own daughter

OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning. pic.twitter.com/CIjyEhv02c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 25, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (KGO) -- An Orlando, Florida police officer is getting a lot of attention, after pulling over his own daughter!Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road.He asked for Talynn's license, registration and proof of insurance. Talyn laughed at Officer Kipp and was let go with just a warning.The Orlando police department shared the video on Twitter.