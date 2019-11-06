Virginia 'cheer dad' roots for daughter in viral video

A video of a Virginia dad cheering along with his daughter's high school cheerleading team is going viral.
RELATED: Dancing priest wows crowd during high school pep rally
Hekili Holland said he's been trying to learn his daughter's routine all season by watching the cheerleaders.
Holland said his daughter finally taught him how to do it, in his interview with GMA.
Scott Willard, another parent at the game, shot the video and posted it to Facebook.
WATCH: Dad roots for cheerleader daughter goes viral
In the video, Holland or "Cheer dad" as he's been dubbed on the Internet, is seen in the stands doing the full out cheer routine including the high kicks!
The video has been viewed more than three million times.