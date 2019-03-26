Family & Parenting

Georgia soldier surprises mom, sister at work

EMBED <>More Videos

A soldier from Georgia gave his mother and sister a moment they'll never forget, and his father was there to capture it all on video.

DALTON, Ga. -- A soldier from Georgia gave his mother and sister a moment they'll never forget, and his father was there to capture it all on video.

Steve Sharp tells WTVC his son, 20-year-old PFC Sawyer Sharp is a combat medic who has been stationed in Landstuhl, Germany for the past year.

Sharp says his son still has another year of service in Germany before returning stateside.

His mother and sister both work at Comprehensive Medical Solutions, Inc in Dalton.

They had no idea Sharp was coming home to visit on Tuesday morning.

As soon as Sawyer Sharp walked into their office, he made eye contact with both women.

His sister dropped to the floor in shock and his mother quickly embraced him.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmilitarysurprisesoldier surprise
TOP STORIES
MLB suspends SF Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay until July
4-year-old Sunnyvale boy in critical after fall from 4th floor balcony
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Best time to travel with another big snow storm heading toward the Sierra
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Report finds cases of lice in Bay Area are on the rise
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Pacifica coast
Show More
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Devos reportedly launches investigation into admissions scandal
Accuweather Forecast: More rain today, especially tonight
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Jussie Smollett analysis: 'There is more to this story'
More TOP STORIES News