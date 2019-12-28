Family & Parenting

What Really Matters: The Time We Have

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley offers a few thoughts on the passage of time as we turn the page on another year gone by.

I have never been much for New Year's Eve celebrations which is why I almost always work on that night. For my colleagues who enjoy celebrating the end of the year, I am happy to hold the fort while they ring in the new year. I do, however, like to take January First off each year because it's a quiet day with family, food, and football. Like you, probably, with each passing year I am more aware of how each seems to come and go so much faster. It is a reminder that we each have less time to waste as time goes by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan francisconew year's evesocietyfamilynew year's day
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, classmates set up makeshift memorial for fatal Pleasanton crash victims
SF streets and homeless are still issues during holidays
Sunday night football fever for 49ers fans
Sonoma County Airport breaking passenger records
WATCH IN 60: 3 teens killed in crash ID'd, box truck accident, 1956 sign in SF
What you need to know about California's new privacy law
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Show More
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
More TOP STORIES News