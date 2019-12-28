What Really Matters: The Time We Have

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley offers a few thoughts on the passage of time as we turn the page on another year gone by.I have never been much for New Year's Eve celebrations which is why I almost always work on that night. For my colleagues who enjoy celebrating the end of the year, I am happy to hold the fort while they ring in the new year. I do, however, like to take January First off each year because it's a quiet day with family, food, and football. Like you, probably, with each passing year I am more aware of how each seems to come and go so much faster. It is a reminder that we each have less time to waste as time goes by.