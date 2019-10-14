Family & Parenting

DNA test reunites woman with son she thought died in childbirth 30 years ago

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- A California woman learned that the child she birthed nearly 30 years ago and was told had died is actually alive and well on the other side of the country.

Tina Bejarano said she gave birth when she was 17. Her mother told her she was not allowed to keep the baby.

"The next day, she comes back to tell me, 'The baby died 15 minutes after it was born. It never made it. It was sick,'" Bejarano said in an interview with KMPH.

She and her husband, Eric Gardere, have been celebrating the birth of that child every year since losing it.

Then, out of nowhere, the couple received an email from a 29-year-old man named Kristin.

Kristin lives in New Jersey with his wife and baby. He emailed Bejarano after taking a DNA test and learning that she was his mother.

Kristin was adopted by a loving family five days after he was born. He grew up in Las Vegas, never knowing how much his biological mother cared about him.

"Looking at him just makes me want to cry," Bejarano said.

Gardere is not Kristin's biological father, he and Bejarano got married a few months after she gave birth to Kristin. Still, he said he considers Kristin his son.

"We've been communicating with Kristin for a few months now. He calls me Dad, I call him Son, I text him every morning."

The whole family plans to meet in person for the first time in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcaliforniareunionfamilydnau.s. & worldgood newsfamily tree dnafeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in SF
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonable temps, breezy afternoon
Finalists hope to set record at Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off
Governor Newsom vetoes Lombard St. toll system
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Southern California fire
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News