Family & Parenting

Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets

STURGIS, S.D. -- A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn't find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10, KOTA-TV reported.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor, with multiple babies.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds.

The babies' names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouth dakotahospitalpregnancypregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy night, coastal drizzle ahead
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Show More
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
Bay Area thrift stores to visit for National Thrift Store Day
15 years after 'Napoleon Dynamite,' actor who played Kip reflects on cult classic
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
More TOP STORIES News