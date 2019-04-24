Family & Parenting

Little girl falls while running to greet Stitch at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One small Disney fan was so excited to see Stitch that she tried to reach him a little faster than her feet could handle.

In a video posted by her mom to her Instagram account, 2-year-old Emily is seen running toward the costumed character at Disneyland. Before she can get there, little Emily takes a tumble.

Stitch doesn't miss a beat. As Emily recovers, the adorable blue alien animatedly falls to the ground. Emily goes to greet him, and Stitch gives her a flower bracelet and a hug.

Emily's mom, Ally, also shared a video of Emily passing out Easter treats to all her Disney friends.



Ally often shares about Emily's Disney adventures to her Instagram account, "disney_princess_emily." Lilo and Stitch seems to be one of her favorites. Not only was she wearing a Lilo dress this time, but she has met Stitch while wearing a Stitch costume, too.



