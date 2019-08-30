youtube

YouTube launching new website for children

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Bruno-based YouTube is set to launch a separate website for children later this week.

It's the desktop version of its existing Kids app.

The new YouTube kids site allows parents to choose between three categories of age-appropriate content.

There's "preschool," "younger," which is ages five through seven, and "older," ages eight to 12.

The video platform has been under intense scrutiny for collecting children's data and using it to target ads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan brunochildrenparentingyoutubewebsitesfamilytechnology
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOUTUBE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Toyota recalls RAV4s over backup camera issue, YouTube shuts down in-app messaging, and more
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Matt Bellassai Gets Paid To Get Drunk and Whine About Life
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim ID'd in deadly hit-and-run in San Jose
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from Burlingame Apple store
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Show More
All female crew sailing around the world makes stop in SF
2 puppies stolen from SF shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
Rideshare, delivery apps pledge $90M California ballot fight
AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
More TOP STORIES News