YouTube launching new website for children

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Bruno-based YouTube is set to launch a separate website for children later this week.It's the desktop version of its existing Kids app.The new YouTube kids site allows parents to choose between three categories of age-appropriate content.There's "preschool," "younger," which is ages five through seven, and "older," ages eight to 12.The video platform has been under intense scrutiny for collecting children's data and using it to target ads.