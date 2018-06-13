<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3598424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

These days, everything that's old is new again. What you might have written off as dorky and dated in your younger years is once again hot, and you'd be foolish not to look to your dad for help mastering the fashion trends of the late 2010s. (AP Photo, Getty Images)