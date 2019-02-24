OSCARS

A look back at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet fashion choices this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

LOS ANGELES --
This year, Lady Gaga's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She often chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than through bold color.

At the Golden Globes, though, she wore a pale blue Valentino gown and colored her hair to match. She also went with a large Valentino cotton candy-colored gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "A Star is Born." Otherwise, we've seen a very sleek Gaga, though always with a dramatic detail.

The Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards had a dramatic train, and her white Louis Vuitton gown at the Oscars luncheon had dramatic sleeves. We saw another white gown at the SAG Awards, this one by Dior, with a sky-high slit to show off her legs.

She went sleek and sparkly to the Grammys in a silver sleeveless Celine dress. At the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star is Born," she was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a silver lace Givenchy with an incredible cape.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionlady gagaOscarsacademy awardsmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionred carpet fashionhollywoodaward shows
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Oakland school district says teachers will continue strike
Oscars: The voice behind the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' film
Show More
This is what 19 feet of snow looks like in the Sierra
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
How the voting works at the Oscars
ABC7's Dion Lim takes sneak peek at Oscars red carpet
More News