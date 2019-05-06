Style & Fashion

Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

NEW YORK -- All eyes were on actor Billy Porter at the Met Gala as he was carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne. Porter's was decked out as an Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece by the design duo the Blonds.

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.

He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york citycelebrityentertainmentsocietymetropolitan museum of art
RELATED
Lady Gaga changes outfits 3 times on Met Gala red carpet: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News