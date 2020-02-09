Oscars

Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars 2020 red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Billy Porter has done it again!

The "Pose" star rocked the red carpet at the 92nd Oscars in a dazzling Giles Deacon custom couture ensemble that included a structured sleeveless top covered in gold feathers, a floor-length skirt with a bold orange print and Jimmy Choo gold platform pumps. He finished off the Sam Ratelle-styled look with Atelier Swarovski jewels.

Though not nominated this year, Porter will join Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and Elvis Mitchell to host "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" on ABC before the Oscars telecast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Porter's daring look was a fitting successor to the show-stopping velvet tuxedo gown he wore to the Oscars last year. The outfit featured a traditional tuxedo jacket over a white shirt with ruffle detailing around the cuff and a full-length skirt.

"This look was interesting because it's not drag. I'm not a drag queen, I'm a man in a dress," Porter later wrote in a Vogue op-ed.

He added: "From this moment, I want people to understand that you don't have to understand or even agree with other people's authenticity or truths, but we must all respect each other."

His bold looks, which often blend silhouettes traditionally seen in both mens- and womenswear, have become a staple on red carpets.

