Style & Fashion

A local jewelry designers gives tips on how to make your old jewelry look new and relevant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Modern Moms are looking for style without breaking the bank and one of the best ways to do that is with jewelry, specifically jewelry that you may already own. San Francisco jewelry designer Peggy Li has some great ideas to make everything old new again.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscomodern momfashionjewelrywomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
WATCH LIVE: Officials update 4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Show More
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
More TOP STORIES News