George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy.

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his footwear to make a statement. From sports teams to superheros, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

