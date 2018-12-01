George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks

Becoming an honorary member of the @BlueAngels in Houston last week. God bless all who serve. pic.twitter.com/oo4GLJNuQQ — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 16, 2014

Properly attired for my meeting with new @HoustonTexans head coach Bill O'Brien. #socksupdate pic.twitter.com/jHMO4vcm9i — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 15, 2014

Some may wonder what a self proclaimed sock man wears on his 89th bday. I think he's as super as the socks. #41s89th pic.twitter.com/eYoK3LJSOy — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 12, 2013

Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy.But that wasn't the first time Bush used his footwear to make a statement. From sports teams to superheros, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.