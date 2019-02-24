OSCARS

Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from this awards season

Hollywood pulled out all the stops glamming up for awards shows this year. Take a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet looks from the Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG Awards and other shows. (AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Rich jewel tones were a big red carpet trend this year. At the Golden Globes, Lupita Nyong'o stunned in an indigo sculpted Calvin Klein gown and $40 Aldo shoes. Nicole Kidman was poetry in motion in her oxblood Michael Kors gown, and Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in an emerald Elie Saab. At the SAG Awards, Mahershala Ali rocked a ruby Zegna tux.

Black and white color blocking was also popular. Charlize Theron wore an haute couture Dior halter gown with bow detailing, and Julia Roberts was pure perfection in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. Rami Malek also rocked color-blocked Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs, wearing a black-on-black bowtie and shirt topped with a slim white suit.

Lady Gaga was also memorable on the Golden Globes red carpet with a voluminous lilac Christian Dior haute couture gown with detachable puff sleeves.

Michelle Yoh didn't disappoint at the BAFTAs in a Victorian-inspired Elie Saab gown, and Margot Robbie dazzled in a Chanel couture jeweled gown. Timothee Chalamet, meanwhile, wore a silk-on-silk jacket with a matching shirt, cropped black pants and biker boots.

