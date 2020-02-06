In-N-Out releases shoe that resembles cup design

FRESNO, Calif. -- For most fans of fast food, In-N-Out Burger is easily recognizable by the design on its take-out cups.Now, that same design is available on a pair of shoes.The "Drink Cup Shoes" look a lot like "Vans" and are covered in the burger chain's iconic red palm tree print with removable red insoles.The company's logo is stamped on the heel. However, the restaurants' website says the shoes are not water or stain resistant.The In-N-Out "Drink Cup" footwear costs about $65.