Is #MeToo leading women to ditch high heels?

A San Francisco retail company says more and more women are re-selling their heels, while sneaker purchases are up.

Jennifer Olney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Women aren't just kicking off their high heels. Some are giving them up for good.

Newly released statistics from a Bay Area clothing re-sale company adds to growing evidence that a lot of women are switching out their high heel shoes for more comfortable options.

The data comes from ThredUP in San Francisco, which calls itself the world's largest thrift store.

ThredUP is a website and phone app that accepts used clothing, then re-sells it online. The company processes millions of items of clothing, including shoes.

ThredUP's Madeline Cronin said there has been a big spike in the number of customers getting rid of high heels and sending them to ThredUp to be re-sold.

Cronin said the number of heels coming in is up 38 percent in the last three months. At the same time, she said there's been a 50 percent increase in sneaker sales on the site.

Those statistics dovetail with a study from the NPD Group's Retail Tracking Service. NPD found U.S. retail sales of high heels were down 12 percent last year, while women's sneaker sales were up 37 percent.

Even tennis star Serena Williams recently tweeted a photo of herself wearing sneakers with a designer gown.



The New York Times speculates the #MeToo movement might be behind the decline in high heel sales, as more women choose to dress for themselves, rather than for men.
