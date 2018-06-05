STYLE & FASHION

Kate Spade New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says; note addressed to daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her home this morning after an apparent suicide. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
NEW YORK (KGO) --
Eponymous bag and fashion designer Kate Spade was found hanging by a scarf in her New York City home Tuesday. The New York Times reports that Spade left a suicide note for her 13-year-old daughter, saying that what happened was not the teen's fault. Spade was 55.

RELATED: Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Spade's handbag line is loved by a generation of American women who grew up in the 90's alongside Spade's brand, which evolved into a fashion and lifestyle empire.

But according to her sister, Spade's health did not match her sunny style.

RELATED: Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag

Reta Saffo told the Kansas City Star the past three or four years, Spade suffered from debilitating mental illness and that her suicide was "not unexpected." Saffo told the paper she frequently visited her sister in New York and Napa, where Spade had a vacation home.

She was trying to convince her sister to seek treatment.

RELATED: After Kate Spade's death, fans share what storied designer's work meant to them

When Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014, Saffo said Spade was interested in the news, saying "she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then."

After multiple attempts to help her sister Saffo said she finally "let go," adding, "sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!"

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionobituaryu.s. & worldentertainmentsuicidemental healthcelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
Get help with mental health issues
Celebrities who have passed away recently
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News