Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in SF

Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in San Francisco

Crowds that gathered in downtown San Francisco were delighted as makeup mogul Kylie Jenner made an appearance at her newly unveiled pop-up shop at Grant and O'Farrell. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crowds that gathered in downtown San Francisco were delighted as makeup mogul Kylie Jenner made an appearance at her newly unveiled pop-up shop at Grant and O'Farrell.

RELATED: KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop

People have been lining up since Wednesday.

