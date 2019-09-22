Style & Fashion

New Mr. Rogers Halloween costume has a different twist

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you watched Mister Rogers' Neighborhood back in the day, the sweater might be familiar but that's about it.

There are now sexy Mr. Rogers' Halloween costumes for sale, and they cannot be unseen.

The costume is called "nicest neighbor" and features a red sweater crop top, shorty-short shorts and even hand puppets.

If this saucy costume has taken you aback, you aren't alone -- Twitter is going bonkers with the new costume and some reactions aren't kind.

"There are no words," one user tweeted.

"We are all doomed," wrote another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionhoustonbizarrehalloweenbuzzworthycostumes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Annual CA Coastal Cleanup event turns into 'Battle For the Bay'
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
Santa Clara County fires grow to 128 acres
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
SoCal students don capes to support classmate with cancer
Show More
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
NFL player offers to pay for boy's funeral
More TOP STORIES News