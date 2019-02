Many sneaker aficionados believe In-N-Out Burger inspired a new design from Puma.Puma calls the shoes "Cali-O Drive Thru."They feature accents of red and yellow, which are the signature In-N-Out Burger colors.The $120-per-pair sneakers include images of a hamburger on the inside.But they're not officially a collaboration between Puma and In-N-Out, which calls itself America's first drive thru.