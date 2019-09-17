7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How often should you wash your clothes?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to your clothes, do you know the easiest way to save money and help the environment? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

No doubt you've heard from an environmentalist who say we buy too many clothes and way too many throw away clothes. And they're right, but there's another issue washing our clothes.

We wash them too much. We wash them after every wearing, and instead we should wait until two, three, or even four times -- unless your clothes have been right up against your body. Think in terms of socks and underwear, maybe a tight fitting shirt. If you want to help the environment and save some money, when you're sorting your recyclables, think about sorting your laundry too -- and not for colors and whites.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionquick tipconsumer watchclothingclothing stainsappliances7 on your sidelaundromatconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: How to manage your 'free trials'
QUICK TIP: Why you SHOULDN'T pre-wash your dishes
QUICK TIP: What's the difference between a credit freeze and a credit lock?
QUICK TIP: Buying airfare at the airport
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How do retailers get you to spend more money?
Epipen shortage across the country, other options available
Consumer Reports takes a closer look at privacy and smart speakers
Paperwork mix up leaves man without driver's license
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president
WATCH IN 60: Trump protesters, Tenant protections, Transit Center restaurant
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight, tomorrow
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E.coli risk
Show More
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
More TOP STORIES News