QUICK TIP: How often should you wash your clothes?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to your clothes, do you know the easiest way to save money and help the environment? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!No doubt you've heard from an environmentalist who say we buy too many clothes and way too many throw away clothes. And they're right, but there's another issue washing our clothes.We wash them too much. We wash them after every wearing, and instead we should wait until two, three, or even four times -- unless your clothes have been right up against your body. Think in terms of socks and underwear, maybe a tight fitting shirt. If you want to help the environment and save some money, when you're sorting your recyclables, think about sorting your laundry too -- and not for colors and whites.