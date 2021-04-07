technology

Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart face mask for $299 -- check it out

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell to design a $299 smart face mask.

The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and an earbud-docking system.

"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.

The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.

The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.

Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.

