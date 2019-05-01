bay area life

Amsterdam-based beauty brand Rituals will open its first store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amsterdam-based beauty brand Rituals aims to transform everyday routines into more meaningful rituals. This luxurious, yet affordable, line of life-enriching products is inspired by the wisdom and ancient traditions of Asian cultures.

Rituals' brand mission is rooted in finding happiness in life's little moments, like taking a relaxing bath or lighting a calming candle.

Known as the #1 bath and body brand in Europe, Rituals has established a presence in the Bay Area with stores in Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Walnut Creek, and now San Francisco. Be sure to visit the new store in the Westfield San Francisco Centre on Friday, April 26th!

More information on Rituals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscopalo altowalnut creeksanta clarabeautyskin carebeauty productsbay area lifebeauty & lifestyle
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Rapidly grow your business with ClickFunnels
Best concert food at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds
Adventure awaits in Livermore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News