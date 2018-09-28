SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 News was in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday as a crowd of people wearing pink ponchos filled in their eyebrows.
The event was put on by San Francisco-based Benefit Cosmetics, to set a Guinness World Record for "most eyebrows filled in simultaneously."
A representative from Guinness was on hand to present Benefit with a special certificate.