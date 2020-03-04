Style & Fashion

San Francisco-based Rothy's launches sustainable handbags made from ocean plastic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco-based company that makes women's shoes out of recycled plastic water bottles is creating another sustainable product.

Rothy's is now making handbags from plastic found in oceans.

The company is using its water bottle yarn and plastic collected within 30 miles of coastlines and marine environments to make the bags.

RELATED: Inside Tonle: San Francisco's only zero waste clothing boutique

"Our bags are carefully crafted with a proprietary blend of marine plastic and Rothy's signature thread, which is spun from single-use water bottles," according to the company's website.

The bags are machine washable and range from $65 to $350.

So far Rothy's has used 50 million plastic water bottles for its shoes and bags.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscoenvironmentshoesplastic bottlesplasticplastic pollution
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Bay Area residents wait in long lines to cast their votes
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
WATCH IN 60: Super Tuesday results, new cases of coronavirus
Show More
Here's a live county-by-county look at how Californians are voting
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
State of emergency declared in LA County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed
More TOP STORIES News