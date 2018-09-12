A $168 sweater sparked immediate social media uproar after it was posted for purchase by online retailer Revolve.The sweater reads in bold "BEING FAT IS NOT BEAUTIFUL, IT'S AN EXCUSE."A spokesperson for Revolve said the sweater, which was made by Southern California-based designer LPA, was actually meant to empower women.The piece of clothing was allegedly part of a collection that was set to debut Thursday as a "direct commentary on the modern day 'normality' of cyber-bullying and the shared desire to create a community for those most affected by the epidemic."The spokesperson said proceeds were set to benefit "Girls Write Now," but the item was released "without context of the overall campaign."The designer behind the brand is now reportedly calling it a misguided attempt to reclaim those words.The sweater has since been removed from Revolve's website, and the spokesperson said a total of $20,000 is being donated to "'Girls Write Now' in the hopes that those who need it can still benefit from what was to be a meaningful, insightful and impactful collaboration by LPA."