Teenager not allowed to attend homecoming dance because of her outfit

SAN FRANCISCO -- A teenager wasn't allowed to attend her homecoming dance because she wore a jumper instead of a dress. That decision is sparking outrage with a community in Tampa, Florida who say the rules need to be changed.

Jennie Ellis of "Jennie Ellis Photography" heard about the story and offered to give the teenager a free photo shoot so something positive could come from the experience. It's now going viral.

Reggie Aqui, Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron discuss the controversy during hot topics in the video above.

