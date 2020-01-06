golden globe awards

Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes dress took 800 hours to build

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, one show-stopping ensemble was a long time in the making.

"Harriet" nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a stunning diamond choker with a huge blue stone at the center. Her custom off-shoulder, tuxedo-inspired gown was created by Thom Browne.

Erivo said it took 800 hours to create the all-over hand beading and embroidery.

Erivo is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama and best original song.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionaward showsentertainmentred carpet fashiongolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: PHOTOS
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for man killed in Oakland laptop theft
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
Show More
Dog rescued from massive house fire looking for forever home
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
Capitals beat Sharks with 5-4 victory in OT
Protests in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general
More TOP STORIES News