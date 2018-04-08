STYLE & FASHION

Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tommy Adaptive line includes modifications like magnetic buttons and zipper hems to make dressing easier for those with physical impairments. (Tommy Hilfiger)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
Tommy Hilfiger's new spring line makes dressing easy for everybody, including those with disabilities.

The Tommy Adaptive line includes functional modifications to accommodate various physical conditions. One of the women's dresses in the line, for instance, includes magnetic closures at the shoulders that allow the dress to more easily be pulled on over the head if the wearer has limited mobility.

A pair of slim-fit jeans for men ditches the traditional zipper and button closure for Velcro and magnets, easing the dressing process for those with limited dexterity. Hidden button loops at the leg opening allow the hem to be raised up to four inches to accommodate leg braces, orthotic devices or height differences.

Despite the modifications, the garments are designed to look similar to the designer's main line; pants that don't have a functional button still have a faux button sewn on, for example.

The company called on Paralympian Jeremy Campbell, paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill, model and amputee Mama Cax and others to model the line.

"Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of our brand's DNA," Tommy Hilfiger said on the company's website. "Tommy Adaptive continues to build on that vision, empowering people to express themselves through fashion."

Tommy Adaptive was first introduced as a line for children in 2016 and was later expanded to include clothing for adults. Target, Zappos and other retailers also offer adaptive lines for those with special needs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashiondisabilitybuzzworthywhat's trendingclothing
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News