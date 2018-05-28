Vintage Levi's jeans from the 1800s sell for nearly $100K

They might look like a normal pair of jeans, but they're not -- at all. Someone just paid $100,000 for the Levi's.
Why? They're old.
The jeans first sold in 1893 in Tucson, Arizona.
They only have one pocket and no belt loops because men used suspenders in those days.
The new owner has not been identified.
