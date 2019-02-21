Half the fun of watching the Oscars is seeing what the Hollywood stars wear for their big night on the red carpet!Since ABC7 news anchor, Dion Lim will be covering the awards in Hollywood, we sent her to Neiman Marcus to try on some Oscars gowns and want YOU to weigh in on which one she'll wear!Just look for the hightlight at the top of our page!Here are the designers who sent gowns for loan:provided several gowns inspired by the Greek Goddess of the same name. According to the label, the goddess had sparkling eyes which possessed power and light. This is reflected in their silks, brocade, laces, and beading.offered several shorter styles for Dion to wear in the days leading up to the red carpet and for her interview with Kelly and Ryan's after Oscars show. The brand proudly quotes on their website: "Every woman, regardless of size and shape, deserves to feel confident, comfortable and gorgeous." These designs are available at Neiman Marcus and at the Tadashi Shoji boutique at the Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.sent gowns in bright, bold colors and pastels which could be worn on the red carpet or in the days leading up to the 91st awards show. The label sources fabrics and produces the collection in Italy to reduce the brand's carbon footprint. They use solar-powered mills aimed at reducing water use and waste.The green dress is called the Imma Organza Long. The blue dress is the Dinara Peplum Gown.There were seven dresses in total. Dion needs one for Oscars night and a second dress for other red carpet coverage and events.A: The "Flutter-Sleeve Mermaid Gown" with 3D petals by THEIAB: The blue peplum Chiara Boni gownC: The green puff-sleeved Chiara Boni gownD: The light blue sequined THEIA gownA: The light lavender Chiara Boni "Nyoko" dress with 3D flowerB: The hot pink "Alberti" sequin Tadashi Shoji slit dress with long sleevesC: The red one-shoulder "Lachlan" Tadashi Shoji crepe dressYou will be able to cast an official vote, starting 4 p.m. Friday.You can also go to Dion's Facebook page to weigh in on the decision: