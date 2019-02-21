OSCARS

Vote! Which designer gown should ABC7's Dion Lim wear on the Hollywood red carpet for Oscars 2019?

EMBED </>More Videos

Weigh in on which designer gown Dion will wear to the Oscars.

By and Janell Harris & Julianne Herrera
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
Half the fun of watching the Oscars is seeing what the Hollywood stars wear for their big night on the red carpet!

Since ABC7 news anchor, Dion Lim will be covering the awards in Hollywood, we sent her to Neiman Marcus to try on some Oscars gowns and want YOU to weigh in on which one she'll wear!

You can see her in all the dresses she tried on on our Instagram - @abc7newsbayarea. Just look for the hightlight at the top of our page!

Voting starts here at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Here are the designers who sent gowns for loan:

THEIA provided several gowns inspired by the Greek Goddess of the same name. According to the label, the goddess had sparkling eyes which possessed power and light. This is reflected in their silks, brocade, laces, and beading.

Tadashi Shoji offered several shorter styles for Dion to wear in the days leading up to the red carpet and for her interview with Kelly and Ryan's after Oscars show. The brand proudly quotes on their website: "Every woman, regardless of size and shape, deserves to feel confident, comfortable and gorgeous." These designs are available at Neiman Marcus and at the Tadashi Shoji boutique at the Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Collection sent gowns in bright, bold colors and pastels which could be worn on the red carpet or in the days leading up to the 91st awards show. The label sources fabrics and produces the collection in Italy to reduce the brand's carbon footprint. They use solar-powered mills aimed at reducing water use and waste.

The green dress is called the Imma Organza Long. The blue dress is the Dinara Peplum Gown.

There were seven dresses in total. Dion needs one for Oscars night and a second dress for other red carpet coverage and events.

Here are the options for her Oscars night gown:

A: The "Flutter-Sleeve Mermaid Gown" with 3D petals by THEIA
B: The blue peplum Chiara Boni gown
C: The green puff-sleeved Chiara Boni gown
D: The light blue sequined THEIA gown

And here are some choices for Dion's other Oscar coverage:

A: The light lavender Chiara Boni "Nyoko" dress with 3D flower
B: The hot pink "Alberti" sequin Tadashi Shoji slit dress with long sleeves
C: The red one-shoulder "Lachlan" Tadashi Shoji crepe dress

You will be able to cast an official vote here, starting 4 p.m. Friday.

You can also go to Dion's Facebook page to weigh in on the decision:


See more stories, pictures, and videos about the Oscars 2019!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsred carpet fashionhollywoodentertainmentmoviesdressesvotingfun stuffbuzzworthyLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
High school students, teacher nominated for Oscar
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Puma sneakers appear to be inspired by In-N-Out Burger
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oakland teachers will continue striking Friday
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
ICE: Armed man killed by Napa cops was previously deported 3 times
VIDEO: First Day of Oakland Teacher Strike
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Grapevine reopened after snow, ice cause closure
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Oakland teachers impressed with turn out on first day of strike
Show More
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Print your Oscars ballot here
Chemical delivery van crashes on I-680 in Walnut Creek
Crews stop flow of gas after leak near SF Hall of Justice
Tucson Park Rangers take extra precaution after spike in stolen cacti
More News